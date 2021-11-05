Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

