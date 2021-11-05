ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.51). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 3.05.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.