AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Purchases A$19,833.02 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) insider Paul Ruiz purchased 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,833.02 ($14,166.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMA Group Company Profile

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories.

