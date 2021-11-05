Amalgamated Bank Acquires 67,093 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after buying an additional 118,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.76, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

