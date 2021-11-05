Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s 5th Largest Position

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $54.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,531.08. 105,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,384.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,385.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.05.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

