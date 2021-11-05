Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.05.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,254 shares of company stock valued at $179,966,702. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $58.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,535.67. The stock had a trading volume of 123,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,046. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,384.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,385.21. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

