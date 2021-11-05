Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,407 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Amcor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amcor by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Amcor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.