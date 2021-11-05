Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

