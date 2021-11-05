Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.30.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $95.31 on Monday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,837 shares of company stock worth $19,591,476. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ameresco by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.