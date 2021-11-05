American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 794.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

