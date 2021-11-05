American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
NYSE:AXL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.40.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
