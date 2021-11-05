American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $145.67 and last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.17.

The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,188 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

