American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

American International Group stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 378,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,507. American International Group has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

