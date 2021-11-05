American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $25.11 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

