Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB stock opened at $53.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,294,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.