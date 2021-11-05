AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

ABC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.46. 37,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.64. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.