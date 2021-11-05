Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 560.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

