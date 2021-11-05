Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Shares of MU opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

