Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $247,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,205,000 after buying an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 385,349 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 229,635 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $61.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $62.77.

