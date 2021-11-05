Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 3,157 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1,744.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after buying an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 972.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after buying an additional 868,056 shares during the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $35,781,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $43,381,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,434,835.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock valued at $119,006,518. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.