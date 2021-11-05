Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 7,175 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 254.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 2.02. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

