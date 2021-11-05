Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

