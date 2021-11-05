Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 197.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,980,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

