Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,334,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,959,674 shares of company stock worth $150,540,650. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.