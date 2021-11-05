Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,432.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 91,439.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 32.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 112,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN opened at $214.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

