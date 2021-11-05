AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $124.03 and last traded at $100.10, with a volume of 48001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.42.

The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

