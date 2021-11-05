Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Shares of AP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. 262,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, insider Samuel Lyon acquired 6,500 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,055.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,748.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.