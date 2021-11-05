Amplifon’s (AMFPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Amplifon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplifon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AMFPF opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.37. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The company was founded by Algernon Charles Holland in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

