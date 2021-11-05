Amundi Acquires Shares of 56,177 CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amundi acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,000. Amundi owned 0.13% of CoreSite Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 80.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $10,207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $152.81 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

