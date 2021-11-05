Amundi Invests $5.59 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX opened at $197.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $171.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.81.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

