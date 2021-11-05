Amundi Invests $7.08 Million in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 431.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 67.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

