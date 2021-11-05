Amundi Invests $7.77 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Amundi bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after buying an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $356.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

