Amundi Purchases New Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medpace by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,063,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 249,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

MEDP stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.54 and a 1-year high of $229.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $283,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

