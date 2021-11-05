Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.72. CME Group has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

