Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce $162.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.18 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $75.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $472.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.33 million to $490.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $818.18 million, with estimates ranging from $752.49 million to $883.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

FTAI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. 285,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,957. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.