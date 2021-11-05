Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.24). Quanterix reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

QTRX traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. 5,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,030. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $184,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $890,944 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

