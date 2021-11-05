Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Announce $2.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.01. Synaptics posted earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.23.

Shares of SYNA traded up $31.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.62. 39,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,028. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $220.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 114.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

