Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.59. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.34. 11,919,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,981,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

