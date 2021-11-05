Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.96.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,604.91, a P/E/G ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 1-year low of $204.86 and a 1-year high of $292.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.