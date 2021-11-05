Analysts Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. First Financial Northwest posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $162.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

