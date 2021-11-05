Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post sales of $199.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.50 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $122.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $822.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.30 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $867.85 million, with estimates ranging from $841.76 million to $899.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 151,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $971,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

