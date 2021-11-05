Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

III stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $403.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.