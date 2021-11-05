Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.89. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $123.57. 711,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,181 shares of company stock worth $8,964,441. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

