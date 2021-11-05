Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$2.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post ($2.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.67). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. 511,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.