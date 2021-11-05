Analysts Expect Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Volta.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Volta in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Volta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Volta in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Volta in the third quarter worth $4,325,000.

VLTA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65. Volta has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

