Analysts Issue Forecasts for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.70.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.02 and its 200 day moving average is $270.91.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

