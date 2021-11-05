Analysts Issue Forecasts for Smith Micro Software, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Smith Micro Software in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.95 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $318.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 484,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.