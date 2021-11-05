Analysts Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Target Price at $10.83

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 470,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,606. The company has a market cap of $438.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

