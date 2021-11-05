Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $26.69

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 142,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,700,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

