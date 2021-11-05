Analysts Set Expectations for CTO Realty Growth, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $54.22 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,774,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 24.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,415 shares of company stock worth $239,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

