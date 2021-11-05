Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $117.23

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $5.59 on Tuesday, hitting $132.31. 12,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,983. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $129.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

